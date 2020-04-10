Rent Calculator
722 East Turney Avenue - 5
722 East Turney Avenue - 5
722 E Turney Ave
No Longer Available
Location
722 E Turney Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming apartment close to shopping, busline, restaurants and the VA hospital. Recently remodeled.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 have any available units?
722 East Turney Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
722 East Turney Avenue - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 offer parking?
No, 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 East Turney Avenue - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
