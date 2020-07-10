All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

7217 S 45TH Avenue

7217 South 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7217 South 45th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM PLUS DEN/LOFT ON 2ND FLOOR. LARGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AT FRONT ENTRY. HUGE KITCHEN WITH FAMILY ROOM. LAUNDRY NEXT TO THE FAMILY ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM IS VERY LARGE WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET WITH A SEPARATE SHOWER AND BATHTUB. 2 CAR GARAGE..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 S 45TH Avenue have any available units?
7217 S 45TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 S 45TH Avenue have?
Some of 7217 S 45TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 S 45TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7217 S 45TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 S 45TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7217 S 45TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7217 S 45TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7217 S 45TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 7217 S 45TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 S 45TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 S 45TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 7217 S 45TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7217 S 45TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7217 S 45TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 S 45TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 S 45TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

