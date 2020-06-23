All apartments in Phoenix
7207 West Turney Avenue
7207 West Turney Avenue

7207 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7207 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

carport
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home at 75th Ave and Indian School in Maryvale! This home is a single story with interior fresh paint, tile and carpet throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has a two car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and two baths. Oven, cooktop, and fridge. Home has fenced in back yard! No pets. No Section 8. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 West Turney Avenue have any available units?
7207 West Turney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 West Turney Avenue have?
Some of 7207 West Turney Avenue's amenities include carport, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 West Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7207 West Turney Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 West Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7207 West Turney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7207 West Turney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7207 West Turney Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7207 West Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 West Turney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 West Turney Avenue have a pool?
No, 7207 West Turney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7207 West Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7207 West Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 West Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7207 West Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
