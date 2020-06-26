Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7204 S 8TH Street
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7204 S 8TH Street
7204 South 8th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7204 South 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
**APPROVED APPLICATIONS** Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Baseline Corridor. Close to South Mountain Park, golf & shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7204 S 8TH Street have any available units?
7204 S 8TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 7204 S 8TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7204 S 8TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 S 8TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7204 S 8TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7204 S 8TH Street offer parking?
No, 7204 S 8TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 7204 S 8TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 S 8TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 S 8TH Street have a pool?
No, 7204 S 8TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7204 S 8TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7204 S 8TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 S 8TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 S 8TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 S 8TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 S 8TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
