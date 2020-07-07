All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7156 North 17th Drive

7156 North 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7156 North 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7156 North 17th Drive have any available units?
7156 North 17th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7156 North 17th Drive have?
Some of 7156 North 17th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7156 North 17th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7156 North 17th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7156 North 17th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7156 North 17th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7156 North 17th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7156 North 17th Drive offers parking.
Does 7156 North 17th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7156 North 17th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7156 North 17th Drive have a pool?
No, 7156 North 17th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7156 North 17th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7156 North 17th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7156 North 17th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7156 North 17th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

