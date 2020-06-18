All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7148 West Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7148 West Catalina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7148 West Catalina Drive

7148 West Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7148 West Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,365 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7148 West Catalina Drive have any available units?
7148 West Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7148 West Catalina Drive have?
Some of 7148 West Catalina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7148 West Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7148 West Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7148 West Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7148 West Catalina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7148 West Catalina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7148 West Catalina Drive offers parking.
Does 7148 West Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7148 West Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7148 West Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 7148 West Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7148 West Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 7148 West Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7148 West Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7148 West Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College