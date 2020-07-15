All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7141 N 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7141 N 16th St
Last updated June 28 2020 at 5:35 PM

7141 N 16th St

7141 North 16th Street · (480) 530-7226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7141 North 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,380

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo with most UTILITIES INCLUDED. Spacious living room! Tile throughout the unit. Gas stove and updated appliances. Rear patio with room for plants or a small garden. Indoor pets allowed with a $350 non refundable one time pet fee and $35 monthly pet fee. Complex has onsite coin laundry, pool and fitness center and covered parking. No smoking. Listed by Renters Warehouse. Rent $1,380/ mo + 4% tax/admin. $1,380 security deposit. $55 application fee per adult (18+). $150 one time admin fee. 3x Income to rent ratio. 600+ credit score preferred. No recent adverse rental history or collections (3-5 years). Please view video before scheduling an appointment. Some sites do not show the video link, so please request the link if it is not visible. 12 month or longer lease. Book a showing and see the video by going to https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery. Direct video link is https://youtu.be/8zP1SmjU85E.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7141 N 16th St have any available units?
7141 N 16th St has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7141 N 16th St have?
Some of 7141 N 16th St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7141 N 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
7141 N 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7141 N 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 7141 N 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7141 N 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 7141 N 16th St offers parking.
Does 7141 N 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7141 N 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7141 N 16th St have a pool?
Yes, 7141 N 16th St has a pool.
Does 7141 N 16th St have accessible units?
No, 7141 N 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7141 N 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7141 N 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7141 N 16th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity