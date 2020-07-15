7141 N 16th St

Amenities

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo with most UTILITIES INCLUDED. Spacious living room! Tile throughout the unit. Gas stove and updated appliances. Rear patio with room for plants or a small garden. Indoor pets allowed with a $350 non refundable one time pet fee and $35 monthly pet fee. Complex has onsite coin laundry, pool and fitness center and covered parking. No smoking. Listed by Renters Warehouse. Rent $1,380/ mo + 4% tax/admin. $1,380 security deposit. $55 application fee per adult (18+). $150 one time admin fee. 3x Income to rent ratio. 600+ credit score preferred. No recent adverse rental history or collections (3-5 years). Please view video before scheduling an appointment. Some sites do not show the video link, so please request the link if it is not visible. 12 month or longer lease. Book a showing and see the video by going to https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery. Direct video link is https://youtu.be/8zP1SmjU85E.