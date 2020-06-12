Rent Calculator
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
7129 W Coolidge St
7129 West Coolidge Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7129 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome with shed. Great greenery area in the front area. New carpet in bedrooms, nice little backyard with shed. Washer up in unit.
(RLNE3609273)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7129 W Coolidge St have any available units?
7129 W Coolidge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7129 W Coolidge St have?
Some of 7129 W Coolidge St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7129 W Coolidge St currently offering any rent specials?
7129 W Coolidge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7129 W Coolidge St pet-friendly?
No, 7129 W Coolidge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7129 W Coolidge St offer parking?
Yes, 7129 W Coolidge St offers parking.
Does 7129 W Coolidge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7129 W Coolidge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7129 W Coolidge St have a pool?
No, 7129 W Coolidge St does not have a pool.
Does 7129 W Coolidge St have accessible units?
No, 7129 W Coolidge St does not have accessible units.
Does 7129 W Coolidge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7129 W Coolidge St has units with dishwashers.
