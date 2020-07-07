All apartments in Phoenix
7122 N 27th Ln
Last updated April 19 2019 at 4:53 PM

7122 N 27th Ln

7122 North 27th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7122 North 27th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2017, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers 2,354 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7122 N 27th Ln have any available units?
7122 N 27th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7122 N 27th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7122 N 27th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 N 27th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7122 N 27th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7122 N 27th Ln offer parking?
No, 7122 N 27th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7122 N 27th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7122 N 27th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 N 27th Ln have a pool?
No, 7122 N 27th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7122 N 27th Ln have accessible units?
No, 7122 N 27th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 N 27th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7122 N 27th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7122 N 27th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7122 N 27th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

