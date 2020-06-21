All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7111 North 27th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7111 North 27th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7111 North 27th Lane

7111 North 27th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7111 North 27th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,191 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 North 27th Lane have any available units?
7111 North 27th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 North 27th Lane have?
Some of 7111 North 27th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 North 27th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7111 North 27th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 North 27th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7111 North 27th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7111 North 27th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7111 North 27th Lane does offer parking.
Does 7111 North 27th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7111 North 27th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 North 27th Lane have a pool?
No, 7111 North 27th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7111 North 27th Lane have accessible units?
No, 7111 North 27th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 North 27th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7111 North 27th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College