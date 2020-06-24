All apartments in Phoenix
7102 N 11TH Drive

7102 North 11th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7102 North 11th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
Small, & private community in the Royal Palm neighborhood. Single level Mid-Century Modern remodel w/ soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling windows & a modern, clean design. Low maintenance desert landscaping w/ private front courtyard w/fountain perfect for Indoor/outdoor living. Large double sliders open to courtyard & bar area. Backyard is perfect for BBQ & pets. Large master suite features separate sitting area, massive walk-in closet & on suite Master bath w/ soaking tub, shower for 2 & separate toilet room. Main social area features two-way fire place, dining & flex room. Kitchen has white sleek cabinets w/ tons of storage, built in pantries & wine bar. New Roof, New dual AC units-Remodel completed June 2017. Cable/internet included. Perfect lock & leave. CAN BE FURNISHED-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 N 11TH Drive have any available units?
7102 N 11TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7102 N 11TH Drive have?
Some of 7102 N 11TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 N 11TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7102 N 11TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 N 11TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7102 N 11TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7102 N 11TH Drive offer parking?
No, 7102 N 11TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7102 N 11TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7102 N 11TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 N 11TH Drive have a pool?
No, 7102 N 11TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7102 N 11TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 7102 N 11TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 N 11TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7102 N 11TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
