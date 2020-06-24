7102 N 11TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill internet access

Small, & private community in the Royal Palm neighborhood. Single level Mid-Century Modern remodel w/ soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling windows & a modern, clean design. Low maintenance desert landscaping w/ private front courtyard w/fountain perfect for Indoor/outdoor living. Large double sliders open to courtyard & bar area. Backyard is perfect for BBQ & pets. Large master suite features separate sitting area, massive walk-in closet & on suite Master bath w/ soaking tub, shower for 2 & separate toilet room. Main social area features two-way fire place, dining & flex room. Kitchen has white sleek cabinets w/ tons of storage, built in pantries & wine bar. New Roof, New dual AC units-Remodel completed June 2017. Cable/internet included. Perfect lock & leave. CAN BE FURNISHED-