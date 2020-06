Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Las Palmas residences



This is a must see unit!

It's been completely remodeled, beautifully done with Stainless steel appliances All plank flooring, onsite laundry room, beautiful community courtyard.



Street parking available along with off street parking.

Located in the heart of Midtown Phoenix with easy access to I-10 This Beautiful area is within walking distance to trendy restaurants and shops Pet friendly 10 lbs or less only..



Move in specials *OAC*

Schedule a showing today before is gone!



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider



Resident is responsible for the electricity and gas