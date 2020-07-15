710 E Palm Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Las Palmas residences



This is a must-see unit!



It's been completely remodeled, beautifully done with Stainless steel appliances Microwave included!



All plank flooring, Walk-in closet, onsite laundry room, beautiful community courtyard.



Street parking available along with off-street parking.



Located in the heart of Midtown Phoenix with easy access to I-10

This Beautiful area is within walking distance to trendy restaurants and shops



Pet-friendly 10lbs or less only...



Move-in specials *OAC*



$1,050 + taxes



Schedule a showing today before is gone!



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider