Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

710 E Palm Lane

710 E Palm Ln · (602) 230-1510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 E Palm Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Las Palmas residences

This is a must-see unit!

It's been completely remodeled, beautifully done with Stainless steel appliances Microwave included!

All plank flooring, Walk-in closet, onsite laundry room, beautiful community courtyard.

Street parking available along with off-street parking.

Located in the heart of Midtown Phoenix with easy access to I-10
This Beautiful area is within walking distance to trendy restaurants and shops

Pet-friendly 10lbs or less only...

Move-in specials *OAC*

$1,050 + taxes

Schedule a showing today before is gone!

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E Palm Lane have any available units?
710 E Palm Lane has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E Palm Lane have?
Some of 710 E Palm Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
710 E Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 E Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 710 E Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 710 E Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 710 E Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 E Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 710 E Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 710 E Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 710 E Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 E Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
