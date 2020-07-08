Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 707 E Glenhaven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
707 E Glenhaven Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
707 E Glenhaven Dr
707 East Glenhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
707 East Glenhaven Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 E Glenhaven Dr have any available units?
707 E Glenhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 707 E Glenhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
707 E Glenhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 E Glenhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 707 E Glenhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 707 E Glenhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 707 E Glenhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 707 E Glenhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 E Glenhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 E Glenhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 707 E Glenhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 707 E Glenhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 707 E Glenhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 707 E Glenhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 E Glenhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 E Glenhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 E Glenhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College