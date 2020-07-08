All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7046 South 4th Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 7:38 PM

7046 South 4th Avenue

7046 South 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7046 South 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great South Phoenix location at 7th Ave and Baseline! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large corner lot with large back yard, 1 car carport, and NO HOA. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout. The kitchen includes stove. One dog under 25 pounds OK w. $45 per month pet rent--no cats. House is ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7046 South 4th Avenue have any available units?
7046 South 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7046 South 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7046 South 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7046 South 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7046 South 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7046 South 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7046 South 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7046 South 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7046 South 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7046 South 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7046 South 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7046 South 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7046 South 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7046 South 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7046 South 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7046 South 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7046 South 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

