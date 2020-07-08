7046 South 4th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly carport range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great South Phoenix location at 7th Ave and Baseline! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large corner lot with large back yard, 1 car carport, and NO HOA. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout. The kitchen includes stove. One dog under 25 pounds OK w. $45 per month pet rent--no cats. House is ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.