BRICK HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CENTRAL PHX CORRIDOR JUST MINUTES FROM THE BILTMORE SHOPPING AREA,HIKE & BIKE TRAILS DOWN TOWN AREA CORNER IRRIGATED LOT ON A DEAD END STREET TILE THROUGHOUT WALKING DISTANCE TO SIMIS MADISON SCHOOL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7033 N 10TH Street E have any available units?
7033 N 10TH Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7033 N 10TH Street E have?
Some of 7033 N 10TH Street E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 N 10TH Street E currently offering any rent specials?
7033 N 10TH Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.