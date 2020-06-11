All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

7033 N 10TH Street E

7033 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7033 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BRICK HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CENTRAL PHX CORRIDOR JUST MINUTES FROM THE BILTMORE SHOPPING AREA,HIKE & BIKE TRAILS DOWN TOWN AREA CORNER IRRIGATED LOT ON A DEAD END STREET TILE THROUGHOUT WALKING DISTANCE TO SIMIS MADISON SCHOOL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 N 10TH Street E have any available units?
7033 N 10TH Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7033 N 10TH Street E have?
Some of 7033 N 10TH Street E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 N 10TH Street E currently offering any rent specials?
7033 N 10TH Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 N 10TH Street E pet-friendly?
No, 7033 N 10TH Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7033 N 10TH Street E offer parking?
Yes, 7033 N 10TH Street E offers parking.
Does 7033 N 10TH Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7033 N 10TH Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 N 10TH Street E have a pool?
No, 7033 N 10TH Street E does not have a pool.
Does 7033 N 10TH Street E have accessible units?
No, 7033 N 10TH Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 N 10TH Street E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7033 N 10TH Street E has units with dishwashers.

