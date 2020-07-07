All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:24 PM

7032 S 42nd Pl

7032 South 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

7032 South 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cimarron

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a264eea08f ---- This darling home is spacious, light, and bright with it\'s own landscaped rear yard and wood burning fireplace. Just picture your life living in this home enjoying all of the upgrades that have recently been added like a laminate and tile flooring combo through out. Matching appliances in the extra large kitchen with a window right above the sink. 3 full bedrooms and two baths which have all been lovingly upgraded from floor to ceiling. The adorable rear yard has a large covered patio and plenty of space for you to explore your green thumb. Apply today! STATUS: Vacant, schedule a self guided tour today PET RESTRICTIONS: THIS OWNER DOES NOT PERMIT CATS No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: THE OWNER IS OPTING OUT OF RISK MITIGATION AT THIS HOME GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 40th Street and Baseline, Tempe Schools FLOORING: New laminate tile combo - no carpeting GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:1983 YARD: Darling small yards front and rear Additional Amenities: 3 full bedrooms, den was converted to a bedroom Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

