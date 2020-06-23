All apartments in Phoenix
7025 West Roanoke Avenue

7025 West Roanoke Avenue
Location

7025 West Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

carpet
carpet
Great location at 75th Ave and Thomas! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with no HOA. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile and carpet and fresh paint throughout. No pets. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 7025 West Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
7025 West Roanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7025 West Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7025 West Roanoke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 West Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7025 West Roanoke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7025 West Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
No, 7025 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7025 West Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 West Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
No, 7025 West Roanoke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7025 West Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7025 West Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 West Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 West Roanoke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

