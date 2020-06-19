All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7024 S 6th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7024 S 6th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7024 S 6th Ave

7024 South 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7024 South 6th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great south Phoenix location at 7th Ave and Baseline! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is all tile on a large lot with large back yard. huge covered patio, and carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Interior and exterior were just painted! No pets. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1100 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 S 6th Ave have any available units?
7024 S 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 S 6th Ave have?
Some of 7024 S 6th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 S 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7024 S 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 S 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7024 S 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7024 S 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7024 S 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 7024 S 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 S 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 S 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 7024 S 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7024 S 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7024 S 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 S 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7024 S 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College