7024 S 6th Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Great south Phoenix location at 7th Ave and Baseline! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is all tile on a large lot with large back yard. huge covered patio, and carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Interior and exterior were just painted! No pets. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1100 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.