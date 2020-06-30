All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7024 N 32ND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7024 N 32ND AVENUE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

7024 N 32ND AVENUE

7024 North 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7024 North 32nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Northview Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix custom 5/2 house with all tile floors, fresh updated paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, huge split bedrooms, updated bathrooms,washer/dryer hooks, private patios, premium over sized lot with off street parking, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 N 32ND AVENUE have any available units?
7024 N 32ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 N 32ND AVENUE have?
Some of 7024 N 32ND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 N 32ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7024 N 32ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 N 32ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7024 N 32ND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7024 N 32ND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7024 N 32ND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7024 N 32ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7024 N 32ND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 N 32ND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7024 N 32ND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7024 N 32ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7024 N 32ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 N 32ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 N 32ND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College