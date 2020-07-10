Amenities

7018 S 70th Dr Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous 5 Bed home with nice Ramada in backyard with BBQ - This Beautiful traditional home is located in the master planned community of Trailside Point. It's 2565 sq.ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft, 2 car garage with recent upgrades and updates that include the following: Brand new Granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, brand new carpet, fresh neutral paint and new appliances! This Gem also has an entertainers paradise in the backyard with a large ramada, build in gas bbque grill, gas fire pit for those cool nights and its SPA ready with a spa pad and its electrical for your new spa! The master planned community of Trailside has a community park, walking trails, splash pad, basketball & volleyball courts and its own elementary school!



