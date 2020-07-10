All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7018 S 70th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7018 S 70th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7018 S 70th Dr

7018 S 70th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7018 S 70th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
7018 S 70th Dr Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous 5 Bed home with nice Ramada in backyard with BBQ - This Beautiful traditional home is located in the master planned community of Trailside Point. It's 2565 sq.ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft, 2 car garage with recent upgrades and updates that include the following: Brand new Granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, brand new carpet, fresh neutral paint and new appliances! This Gem also has an entertainers paradise in the backyard with a large ramada, build in gas bbque grill, gas fire pit for those cool nights and its SPA ready with a spa pad and its electrical for your new spa! The master planned community of Trailside has a community park, walking trails, splash pad, basketball & volleyball courts and its own elementary school!

(RLNE3816723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 S 70th Dr have any available units?
7018 S 70th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7018 S 70th Dr have?
Some of 7018 S 70th Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 S 70th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7018 S 70th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 S 70th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7018 S 70th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7018 S 70th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7018 S 70th Dr offers parking.
Does 7018 S 70th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 S 70th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 S 70th Dr have a pool?
No, 7018 S 70th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7018 S 70th Dr have accessible units?
No, 7018 S 70th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 S 70th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7018 S 70th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College