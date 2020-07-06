7017 West Beatrice Street

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features tile floors, neutral colors throughout, gas stove in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.