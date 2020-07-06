All apartments in Phoenix
7017 West Beatrice Street

7017 West Beatrice Street · No Longer Available
Location

7017 West Beatrice Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features tile floors, neutral colors throughout, gas stove in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 West Beatrice Street have any available units?
7017 West Beatrice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7017 West Beatrice Street currently offering any rent specials?
7017 West Beatrice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 West Beatrice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 West Beatrice Street is pet friendly.
Does 7017 West Beatrice Street offer parking?
No, 7017 West Beatrice Street does not offer parking.
Does 7017 West Beatrice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 West Beatrice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 West Beatrice Street have a pool?
No, 7017 West Beatrice Street does not have a pool.
Does 7017 West Beatrice Street have accessible units?
No, 7017 West Beatrice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 West Beatrice Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 West Beatrice Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 West Beatrice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 West Beatrice Street does not have units with air conditioning.

