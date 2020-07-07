Rent Calculator
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM
7017 S Golfside Ln
7017 South Golfside Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7017 South Golfside Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7017 S Golfside Ln have any available units?
7017 S Golfside Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 7017 S Golfside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7017 S Golfside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 S Golfside Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7017 S Golfside Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7017 S Golfside Ln offer parking?
No, 7017 S Golfside Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7017 S Golfside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 S Golfside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 S Golfside Ln have a pool?
No, 7017 S Golfside Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7017 S Golfside Ln have accessible units?
No, 7017 S Golfside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 S Golfside Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 S Golfside Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 S Golfside Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 S Golfside Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
