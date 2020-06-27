7017 N 3RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Now is your opportunity to lease in one of the best locations in town. Beautiful Tree-lined Street. Brand New Updates Throughout. Exceptional neighborhood with equally Great Schools. New Flooring, Paint, Carpet and Lighting Fixtures. Updated Baths. Granite slab counters in Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Cozy eat-in area with Bay Window. Plantation Shutters. Convenient Inside Laundry. Covered Patio, grassy area for play along with a Refreshing Pool. 2 car Garage. Murphy Bridle Path. Friendly neighborhood. Pool and Yard Service Included.