7017 N 3RD Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:24 PM

7017 N 3RD Avenue

7017 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7017 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Now is your opportunity to lease in one of the best locations in town. Beautiful Tree-lined Street. Brand New Updates Throughout. Exceptional neighborhood with equally Great Schools. New Flooring, Paint, Carpet and Lighting Fixtures. Updated Baths. Granite slab counters in Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Cozy eat-in area with Bay Window. Plantation Shutters. Convenient Inside Laundry. Covered Patio, grassy area for play along with a Refreshing Pool. 2 car Garage. Murphy Bridle Path. Friendly neighborhood. Pool and Yard Service Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 N 3RD Avenue have any available units?
7017 N 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017 N 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 7017 N 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 N 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7017 N 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 N 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7017 N 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7017 N 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7017 N 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 7017 N 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 N 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 N 3RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7017 N 3RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 7017 N 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7017 N 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 N 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017 N 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
