Phoenix, AZ
7009 S 42nd Lane
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7009 S 42nd Lane

7009 South 42nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7009 South 42nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Appliances Included Upgrades Available
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,830 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requ

(RLNE5321478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 S 42nd Lane have any available units?
7009 S 42nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 S 42nd Lane have?
Some of 7009 S 42nd Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 S 42nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7009 S 42nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 S 42nd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7009 S 42nd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7009 S 42nd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7009 S 42nd Lane offers parking.
Does 7009 S 42nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 S 42nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 S 42nd Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7009 S 42nd Lane has a pool.
Does 7009 S 42nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 7009 S 42nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 S 42nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 S 42nd Lane has units with dishwashers.

