Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6945 W. Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6945 W. Catalina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6945 W. Catalina Drive
6945 West Catalina Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6945 West Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6945 W. Catalina Drive have any available units?
6945 W. Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6945 W. Catalina Drive have?
Some of 6945 W. Catalina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6945 W. Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6945 W. Catalina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 W. Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6945 W. Catalina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6945 W. Catalina Drive offer parking?
No, 6945 W. Catalina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6945 W. Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6945 W. Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 W. Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 6945 W. Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6945 W. Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 6945 W. Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 W. Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6945 W. Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College