Phoenix, AZ
6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:43 PM
6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
6911 West Devonshire Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6911 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit is freshly painted 2-tone also has Washer and Dryer hooks in unit , Private patio with covered parking everything you need to call Home .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
