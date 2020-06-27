All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:43 PM

6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

6911 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6911 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit is freshly painted 2-tone also has Washer and Dryer hooks in unit , Private patio with covered parking everything you need to call Home .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College