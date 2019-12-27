6902 W Hazelwood Street

This attractive, sweet home has no carpet in the house. Roof replaced 2014, Fresh new painting. One car garage, RV gate and extra storage unit. Lots of ceramic tile, Iron fence in Front, large cover patio,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
