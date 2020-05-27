6873 W MALDONADO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful Single-Level, 4 BR Home in Laveen Farms Community. Open floorplan w/ vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features: gas range, built-in microwave, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, hard wood cabinetry, breakfast bar & lighted ceiling fan. Tile & plank wood flooring in high traffic areas. Carpeting in all bedrooms & living room. Master suite includes large bedroom, separate bath and shower, glass tiled picture window, double sinks & walk-in closet. Guest bathroom features a bath w/ shower head & 2-way entry. Nicely landscaped backyard w/ covered patio, paver-edged grass area, decorative gravel & grapefruit tree. Irrigation system, 2-car garage & corner lot. Park & shopping nearby. Will supply refrigerator if needed.Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%