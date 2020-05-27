All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6873 W MALDONADO Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6873 W MALDONADO Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6873 W MALDONADO Road

6873 West Maldonado Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6873 West Maldonado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Single-Level, 4 BR Home in Laveen Farms Community. Open floorplan w/ vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features: gas range, built-in microwave, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, hard wood cabinetry, breakfast bar & lighted ceiling fan. Tile & plank wood flooring in high traffic areas. Carpeting in all bedrooms & living room. Master suite includes large bedroom, separate bath and shower, glass tiled picture window, double sinks & walk-in closet. Guest bathroom features a bath w/ shower head & 2-way entry. Nicely landscaped backyard w/ covered patio, paver-edged grass area, decorative gravel & grapefruit tree. Irrigation system, 2-car garage & corner lot. Park & shopping nearby. Will supply refrigerator if needed.Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 W MALDONADO Road have any available units?
6873 W MALDONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6873 W MALDONADO Road have?
Some of 6873 W MALDONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 W MALDONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
6873 W MALDONADO Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 W MALDONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 6873 W MALDONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6873 W MALDONADO Road offer parking?
Yes, 6873 W MALDONADO Road does offer parking.
Does 6873 W MALDONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 W MALDONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 W MALDONADO Road have a pool?
No, 6873 W MALDONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 6873 W MALDONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 6873 W MALDONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 W MALDONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6873 W MALDONADO Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College