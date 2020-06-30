Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
6856 West Devonshire Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6856 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful freshly renovated large townhouse. New Paint and flooring with great private covered patio. Great Price Great Location. Welcome home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6856 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
