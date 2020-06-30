All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6848 N 10TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6848 N 10TH Place
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

6848 N 10TH Place

6848 North 10th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6848 North 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute, vintage 1 bed/1 bath house/apartment. Decor is dated but good bones. Ceiling fans, great neighborhood. 6 month lease agreement. Tenant to verify all facts and figures. No enclosed yard. Swamp cooler only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6848 N 10TH Place have any available units?
6848 N 10TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6848 N 10TH Place have?
Some of 6848 N 10TH Place's amenities include ceiling fan, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 N 10TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6848 N 10TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 N 10TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6848 N 10TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6848 N 10TH Place offer parking?
No, 6848 N 10TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6848 N 10TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6848 N 10TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 N 10TH Place have a pool?
No, 6848 N 10TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6848 N 10TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6848 N 10TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6848 N 10TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6848 N 10TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College