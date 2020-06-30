Cute, vintage 1 bed/1 bath house/apartment. Decor is dated but good bones. Ceiling fans, great neighborhood. 6 month lease agreement. Tenant to verify all facts and figures. No enclosed yard. Swamp cooler only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6848 N 10TH Place have any available units?
6848 N 10TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6848 N 10TH Place have?
Some of 6848 N 10TH Place's amenities include ceiling fan, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 N 10TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6848 N 10TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.