All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6845 N 15th St Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6845 N 15th St Apt C
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

6845 N 15th St Apt C

6845 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6845 North 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit Available in Central Phoenix Available for Immediate Move In! - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of central Phoenix is available for immediate move in! This unit was recently updated and features fresh paint, ceiling fans, tile flooring throughout, and new carpet in the bedrooms. There is also a large private yard with a covered patio and extra storage. Covered parking is available. The property is located near shopping, restaurants, and highway access. Rent includes Landscaping, Pest Control, Water, Sewer and Trash.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but NO cats please. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Jamison at (480)694-6883.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5492148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6845 N 15th St Apt C have any available units?
6845 N 15th St Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6845 N 15th St Apt C have?
Some of 6845 N 15th St Apt C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6845 N 15th St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
6845 N 15th St Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6845 N 15th St Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6845 N 15th St Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 6845 N 15th St Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 6845 N 15th St Apt C offers parking.
Does 6845 N 15th St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6845 N 15th St Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6845 N 15th St Apt C have a pool?
No, 6845 N 15th St Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 6845 N 15th St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 6845 N 15th St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 6845 N 15th St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6845 N 15th St Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College