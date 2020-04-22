Amenities
6842 S 42ND PL, Phoenix, AZ 85042,
Subdivision: Ponderosa Village,
Updated kitchen tiled backsplash, cabinets, sink & appliances. Nice 20-inch tile thru most of home. Laminate wood flooring in secondary bedroom. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious bedrooms. Good storage. 2-car garage. HUGE, private, backyard, backs to canal. RV gate, big covd patio. North/South cul-de-sac lot.
Cross Streets: 40th St & Baseline Directions: North on 40th St to Vineyard, East to 42nd St, South to Darrel, East to 42nd Pl, South to property.
Lessee to verify all information.