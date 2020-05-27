All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6836 E Redfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6836 E Redfield Rd
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

6836 E Redfield Rd

6836 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6836 East Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have any available units?
6836 E Redfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6836 E Redfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6836 E Redfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 E Redfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd offer parking?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have a pool?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College