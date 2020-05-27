Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
/
6836 E Redfield Rd
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM
6836 E Redfield Rd
6836 East Redfield Road
No Longer Available
6836 East Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have any available units?
6836 E Redfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 6836 E Redfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6836 E Redfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 E Redfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd offer parking?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have a pool?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6836 E Redfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6836 E Redfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
