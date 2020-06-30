6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly renovated unit has a fresh coat of paint, tile floor, and plenty of nature lighting throughout. A beautiful kitchen with a full array of appliances and sparkling bathroom to meet every residents need. Walk into the bedroom with a cool ceiling fan and a large closet. Every Unit has a private back patio with a usable storage closet. Call today for details and to schedule a visit to this highly sought out unit.

Come see this wonderful small 6 unit property which has undergoing a remarkable transformation. All units are being totally updated with the newest finishes, and features refinished bathroom, full array of appliances. Parking and laundry on site, and spacious patios.