Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:10 AM

6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03

6824 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6824 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly renovated unit has a fresh coat of paint, tile floor, and plenty of nature lighting throughout. A beautiful kitchen with a full array of appliances and sparkling bathroom to meet every residents need. Walk into the bedroom with a cool ceiling fan and a large closet. Every Unit has a private back patio with a usable storage closet. Call today for details and to schedule a visit to this highly sought out unit.
Come see this wonderful small 6 unit property which has undergoing a remarkable transformation. All units are being totally updated with the newest finishes, and features refinished bathroom, full array of appliances. Parking and laundry on site, and spacious patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 have any available units?
6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 have?
Some of 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 is pet friendly.
Does 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 offer parking?
Yes, 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 offers parking.
Does 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 have a pool?
No, 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 have accessible units?
No, 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6824 North 23rd Avenue - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.

