6822 South 58th Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:36 PM

6822 South 58th Avenue

6822 South 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6822 South 58th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cottonfields

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
wow! absolutely stunning split level laveen 4/2.5 house with massive vaulted ceilings, all new carpeting, tile floors, updated paint through out, spacious kitchen with expansive living room transition flow, premium golf course lot views, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, upper level game room area space, 2 car garage, nearby schools, gated community, mountain views, great locations and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 South 58th Avenue have any available units?
6822 South 58th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 South 58th Avenue have?
Some of 6822 South 58th Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 South 58th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6822 South 58th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 South 58th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6822 South 58th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6822 South 58th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6822 South 58th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6822 South 58th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 South 58th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 South 58th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6822 South 58th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6822 South 58th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6822 South 58th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 South 58th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 South 58th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

