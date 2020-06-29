6822 South 58th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning split level laveen 4/2.5 house with massive vaulted ceilings, all new carpeting, tile floors, updated paint through out, spacious kitchen with expansive living room transition flow, premium golf course lot views, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, upper level game room area space, 2 car garage, nearby schools, gated community, mountain views, great locations and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.