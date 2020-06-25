All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

6810 N 35TH Avenue

6810 North 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6810 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Small community located in a convenient location, offers a sparkling swimming pool and lush landscaping through out. This is a 2 bed 1 bath with private patio and assigned parking right behind patio .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have any available units?
6810 N 35TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have?
Some of 6810 N 35TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 N 35TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6810 N 35TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 N 35TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6810 N 35TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6810 N 35TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 N 35TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6810 N 35TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6810 N 35TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 N 35TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
