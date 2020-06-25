Rent Calculator
6810 N 35TH Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM
6810 N 35TH Avenue
6810 North 35th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6810 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Small community located in a convenient location, offers a sparkling swimming pool and lush landscaping through out. This is a 2 bed 1 bath with private patio and assigned parking right behind patio .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have any available units?
6810 N 35TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have?
Some of 6810 N 35TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6810 N 35TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6810 N 35TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 N 35TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6810 N 35TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6810 N 35TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 N 35TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6810 N 35TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6810 N 35TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 N 35TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 N 35TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
