Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6805 W PALM Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6805 W PALM Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6805 W PALM Lane
6805 West Palm Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6805 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great updated home. 3 Bed and 1 bath with newer tile, paint, kitchen and bathroom. Blinds throughout. Great floor plan with large master bedroom. Nice kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans, blinds, ect.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6805 W PALM Lane have any available units?
6805 W PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6805 W PALM Lane have?
Some of 6805 W PALM Lane's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6805 W PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6805 W PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 W PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6805 W PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6805 W PALM Lane offer parking?
No, 6805 W PALM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6805 W PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 W PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 W PALM Lane have a pool?
No, 6805 W PALM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6805 W PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 6805 W PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 W PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 W PALM Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College