6802 West Highland Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:18 AM

6802 West Highland Avenue

6802 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6802 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous! Remodeled single family home in the heart of Maryvale--Close to shopping, freeway access, hospitals, restaurants, and bus routes! Located in Phoenix's 85033 at 67th Ave and Camelback. This home is a single story home with a one car carport--NO HOA! Home has desert landscape in front. The home has a kitchen, family room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bath. Fresh paint inside and out, bathrooms remodeled, new tile flooring, and remodeled kitchen make this home move in ready! No pets.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 West Highland Avenue have any available units?
6802 West Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6802 West Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6802 West Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 West Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6802 West Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6802 West Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6802 West Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 6802 West Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 West Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 West Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 6802 West Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6802 West Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6802 West Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 West Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 West Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 West Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6802 West Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
