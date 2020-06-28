6802 West Highland Avenue

Amenities

carport recently renovated

Gorgeous! Remodeled single family home in the heart of Maryvale--Close to shopping, freeway access, hospitals, restaurants, and bus routes! Located in Phoenix's 85033 at 67th Ave and Camelback. This home is a single story home with a one car carport--NO HOA! Home has desert landscape in front. The home has a kitchen, family room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bath. Fresh paint inside and out, bathrooms remodeled, new tile flooring, and remodeled kitchen make this home move in ready! No pets.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.