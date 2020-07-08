All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:11 PM

6776 E Evans Drive

6776 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6776 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Location, Location, Location! This is a high demand area, short walk to high-end shopping, resorts, golf and fine dining. House features split bedrooms, spacious kitchen, ceramic tile floors, large master suite, vaulted ceilings, plant niches, resort like back yard includes full covered patio, private setting & play pool. Walking distance to Kierland Commons & Sandpiper Elementary School. Underground cart path (Greenway and 66th St) for biking/walking easy access to the Westin Resort and Kierland Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6776 E Evans Drive have any available units?
6776 E Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6776 E Evans Drive have?
Some of 6776 E Evans Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6776 E Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6776 E Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6776 E Evans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6776 E Evans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6776 E Evans Drive offer parking?
No, 6776 E Evans Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6776 E Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6776 E Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6776 E Evans Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6776 E Evans Drive has a pool.
Does 6776 E Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 6776 E Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6776 E Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6776 E Evans Drive has units with dishwashers.

