Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:38 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
6751 West Devonshire Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6751 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION !This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom , 2 Story with tile , ceiling fans and washer / dryer hooks up , private patio with assigned parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6751 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
