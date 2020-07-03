Rent Calculator
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM
6730 E Jean Dr
6730 East Jean Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6730 East Jean Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 01/01/20 Jean Dr - Property Id: 124619
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124619p
Property Id 124619
(RLNE5346164)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6730 E Jean Dr have any available units?
6730 E Jean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6730 E Jean Dr have?
Some of 6730 E Jean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6730 E Jean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6730 E Jean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 E Jean Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6730 E Jean Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6730 E Jean Dr offer parking?
No, 6730 E Jean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6730 E Jean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6730 E Jean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 E Jean Dr have a pool?
No, 6730 E Jean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6730 E Jean Dr have accessible units?
No, 6730 E Jean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 E Jean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6730 E Jean Dr has units with dishwashers.
