67 East Roanoke Avenue

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Completely REMODELED DOWNSTAIRS 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom END unit! They are conveniently located near the 10 and light rail in downtown Phoenix! This unit has beautiful porcelain tile flooring and neutral paint throughout. The kitchen has brand new appliances, two-tone cabinets, exquisite backsplash, and gorgeous countertops! It has it's own washer and dryer inside. The community has a nice BBQ area, which is the perfect place for entertaining! WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT!



**Property was staged for photographs, it is not furnished, it is completely vacant.**



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



