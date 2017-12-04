All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

67 East Roanoke Avenue

67 East Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

67 East Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ashland Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Completely REMODELED DOWNSTAIRS 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom END unit! They are conveniently located near the 10 and light rail in downtown Phoenix! This unit has beautiful porcelain tile flooring and neutral paint throughout. The kitchen has brand new appliances, two-tone cabinets, exquisite backsplash, and gorgeous countertops! It has it's own washer and dryer inside. The community has a nice BBQ area, which is the perfect place for entertaining! WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT!

**Property was staged for photographs, it is not furnished, it is completely vacant.**

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 East Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
67 East Roanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 East Roanoke Avenue have?
Some of 67 East Roanoke Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 East Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
67 East Roanoke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 East Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 East Roanoke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 67 East Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
No, 67 East Roanoke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 67 East Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 East Roanoke Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 East Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
No, 67 East Roanoke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 67 East Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 67 East Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 67 East Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 East Roanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
