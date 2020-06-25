All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

6634 W ROY ROGERS Road

6634 West Roy Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

6634 West Roy Rogers Road, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have any available units?
6634 W ROY ROGERS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have?
Some of 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road currently offering any rent specials?
6634 W ROY ROGERS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road pet-friendly?
No, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road offer parking?
Yes, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road offers parking.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have a pool?
No, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road does not have a pool.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have accessible units?
No, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road has units with dishwashers.
