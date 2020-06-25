Rent Calculator
6634 W ROY ROGERS Road
6634 W ROY ROGERS Road
6634 West Roy Rogers Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6634 West Roy Rogers Road, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have any available units?
6634 W ROY ROGERS Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have?
Some of 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road currently offering any rent specials?
6634 W ROY ROGERS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road pet-friendly?
No, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road offer parking?
Yes, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road offers parking.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have a pool?
No, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road does not have a pool.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have accessible units?
No, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6634 W ROY ROGERS Road has units with dishwashers.
