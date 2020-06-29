6631 South 17th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 3/2 house with tile and wood like plank floors, fresh updated custom paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium custom lot over sized backyard, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.