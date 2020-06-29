All apartments in Phoenix
6631 South 17th Avenue

6631 South 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6631 South 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 3/2 house with tile and wood like plank floors, fresh updated custom paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium custom lot over sized backyard, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 South 17th Avenue have any available units?
6631 South 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6631 South 17th Avenue have?
Some of 6631 South 17th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 South 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6631 South 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 South 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6631 South 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6631 South 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6631 South 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6631 South 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 South 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 South 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6631 South 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6631 South 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6631 South 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 South 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6631 South 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
