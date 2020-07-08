All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6624 S 32nd Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6624 S 32nd Ln

6624 South 32nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6624 South 32nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Laveen Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/990233d021 ----
Home features brand NEW custom gray paint throughout & NEW wood flooring throughout! Open concept main living area with large den that leads to back yard which includes a view fence with beautiful mountain views & no direct neighbors behind! Kitchen connected to dining room with lots of natural light. Kitchen includes 18 inch tile, all white appliances as well as a breakfast bar. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share hall bath also with 18 inch tile. Master suite includes walk in closet, private bath with 18 inch tile as well as views out the back. Washer & dryer included. Home is friendly to a max of two spayed/neutered pets with additional $450 pet fee per pet. Sorry no section 8.

Base rent does not include monthly admin fee of 5% which covers taxes. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 S 32nd Ln have any available units?
6624 S 32nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6624 S 32nd Ln have?
Some of 6624 S 32nd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 S 32nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6624 S 32nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 S 32nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6624 S 32nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6624 S 32nd Ln offer parking?
No, 6624 S 32nd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6624 S 32nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6624 S 32nd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 S 32nd Ln have a pool?
No, 6624 S 32nd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6624 S 32nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 6624 S 32nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 S 32nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6624 S 32nd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

