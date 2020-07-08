6624 S 32nd Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/990233d021 ----

Home features brand NEW custom gray paint throughout & NEW wood flooring throughout! Open concept main living area with large den that leads to back yard which includes a view fence with beautiful mountain views & no direct neighbors behind! Kitchen connected to dining room with lots of natural light. Kitchen includes 18 inch tile, all white appliances as well as a breakfast bar. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share hall bath also with 18 inch tile. Master suite includes walk in closet, private bath with 18 inch tile as well as views out the back. Washer & dryer included. Home is friendly to a max of two spayed/neutered pets with additional $450 pet fee per pet. Sorry no section 8.



Base rent does not include monthly admin fee of 5% which covers taxes. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.