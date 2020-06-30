All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane

6619 West Misty Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6619 West Misty Willow Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
Hard to find 5-bedroom single level w/ a pool! Home has only one neighbor which abuts next to common area, private desert behind and common across the street *Carpet installed 2020 *Vaulted ceilings and two skylights make this home light & bright* Family room boasts an elegant 2-way fireplace w/ travertine stone finish *Kitchen opens to family room and has stainless steel appliances (stove & fridge installed 2020) breakfast bar & corian countertops, pull out shelves & bay window at nook *Hall bathroom features handicap accessible shower, beautifully finished in ceramic/stone w/ accent moldings & pedestal sink *Laminate wood floors in 3 bdrms *Cedar walls in huge master bdrm closet *Newer sunscreens, a/c unit, resurfaced pool & backyard all completed 2016 * PET RENT $50/mo extra, NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane have any available units?
6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane have?
Some of 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane offers parking.
Does 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane has a pool.
Does 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane has accessible units.
Does 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College