6619 W MISTY WILLOW Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking pool

Hard to find 5-bedroom single level w/ a pool! Home has only one neighbor which abuts next to common area, private desert behind and common across the street *Carpet installed 2020 *Vaulted ceilings and two skylights make this home light & bright* Family room boasts an elegant 2-way fireplace w/ travertine stone finish *Kitchen opens to family room and has stainless steel appliances (stove & fridge installed 2020) breakfast bar & corian countertops, pull out shelves & bay window at nook *Hall bathroom features handicap accessible shower, beautifully finished in ceramic/stone w/ accent moldings & pedestal sink *Laminate wood floors in 3 bdrms *Cedar walls in huge master bdrm closet *Newer sunscreens, a/c unit, resurfaced pool & backyard all completed 2016 * PET RENT $50/mo extra, NO CATS