Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
6618 W. Taylor
6618 West Taylor Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6618 West Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3015111)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6618 W. Taylor have any available units?
6618 W. Taylor doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 6618 W. Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
6618 W. Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 W. Taylor pet-friendly?
No, 6618 W. Taylor is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6618 W. Taylor offer parking?
No, 6618 W. Taylor does not offer parking.
Does 6618 W. Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 W. Taylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 W. Taylor have a pool?
No, 6618 W. Taylor does not have a pool.
Does 6618 W. Taylor have accessible units?
No, 6618 W. Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 W. Taylor have units with dishwashers?
No, 6618 W. Taylor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 W. Taylor have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618 W. Taylor does not have units with air conditioning.
