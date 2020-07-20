All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6609 South 23rd Drive

6609 South 23rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6609 South 23rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,323 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 South 23rd Drive have any available units?
6609 South 23rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 South 23rd Drive have?
Some of 6609 South 23rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 South 23rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6609 South 23rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 South 23rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 South 23rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6609 South 23rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6609 South 23rd Drive offers parking.
Does 6609 South 23rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 South 23rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 South 23rd Drive have a pool?
No, 6609 South 23rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6609 South 23rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 6609 South 23rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 South 23rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 South 23rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
