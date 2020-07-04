All apartments in Phoenix
6541 W MOLLY Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:25 AM

6541 W MOLLY Lane

6541 West Molly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6541 West Molly Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
IMMACULANTLY CLEAN 1,845 sq. ft, split floorplan 3 bed/2 bath plus den in North Phoenix EAGLE HIGHLANDS NORTH features a gorgeous kitchen boasting upgraded maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliance package, Corian countertops, separate eat-in breakfast area; indoor laundry room; formal dining; family room showcasing a cozy gas fireplace w/slate tile surround & built-in niches/shelving, dramatic vaulted ceiling, lots of windows allowing amazing natural light, sliding glass door leads to rear yard w/mountain views & putting green; large master suite & bath w/walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and toilet room; 2 add'l nice-sized bedrooms; guest bath. Additional features include upgraded fans/light fixtures, all new gray tone paint throughout, brand new carpet throughout; wood binds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6541 W MOLLY Lane have any available units?
6541 W MOLLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6541 W MOLLY Lane have?
Some of 6541 W MOLLY Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6541 W MOLLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6541 W MOLLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 W MOLLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6541 W MOLLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6541 W MOLLY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6541 W MOLLY Lane offers parking.
Does 6541 W MOLLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6541 W MOLLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 W MOLLY Lane have a pool?
No, 6541 W MOLLY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6541 W MOLLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 6541 W MOLLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 W MOLLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6541 W MOLLY Lane has units with dishwashers.

