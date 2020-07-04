6541 W MOLLY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking putting green

IMMACULANTLY CLEAN 1,845 sq. ft, split floorplan 3 bed/2 bath plus den in North Phoenix EAGLE HIGHLANDS NORTH features a gorgeous kitchen boasting upgraded maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliance package, Corian countertops, separate eat-in breakfast area; indoor laundry room; formal dining; family room showcasing a cozy gas fireplace w/slate tile surround & built-in niches/shelving, dramatic vaulted ceiling, lots of windows allowing amazing natural light, sliding glass door leads to rear yard w/mountain views & putting green; large master suite & bath w/walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and toilet room; 2 add'l nice-sized bedrooms; guest bath. Additional features include upgraded fans/light fixtures, all new gray tone paint throughout, brand new carpet throughout; wood binds